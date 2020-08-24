Election Live Updates: Trump to appear at RNC with 6 former hostages

President Donald Trump will appear at the opening night of the Republican National Convention in a taped video with six former hostages freed during the Trump administration.
The overall theme of the convention, "Honoring the Great American Story," will highlight "the promise and greatness of America" and Trump's "leadership and what he has planned for the future," a Trump campaign official said.
Each night will also have a sub-theme; on Monday, it is "Land of Promise."
Speakers on Monday:
Senator Tim Scott (R-SC)
House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01)
Representative Matt Gaetz (FL-01)
Representative Jim Jordan (OH-04)
Former Ambassador Nikki Haley
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel
Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones
Amy Johnson Ford
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Natalie Harp
Charlie Kirk
Kim Klacik
Mark and Patricia McCloskey
Sean Parnell
Andrew Pollack
Donald Trump, Jr.
Tanya Weinreis
Cardinal Timothy Dolan conducts prayer at the 2020 RNC
Cardinal Timothy Dolan conducts the prayer in New York City with the Statue of Liberty visible in the background during the 2020 Republican National Convention.
Donald Trump Jr., girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to speak at RNC
The president's son Donald Trump Jr. will take the Republican convention stage Monday to encourage voters to support four more years of his father's presidency.
The eldest Trump son will use his platform at the 2020 RNC to talk about "the strong economy built by his father and how 'Trump's America is a land of opportunity -- a place of promise,'" according to a statement released by President Donald Trump's campaign.
Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, will share her own experience as the daughter of immigrants, according to the campaign's website.
Tim Scott, Congress's only Black Republican senator, to deliver RNC's coveted closing speech on night 1
Congress's only Black GOP senator is set to give the prominent primetime closing speech on the first night of the 2020 Republican National Convention Monday.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is giving the night's final remarks, preceded by the president's son Donald Trump Jr. President Donald Trump's campaign touts Scott for his work in creating legislation for Opportunity Zones, a federal program that offers tax incentives to promote private investment in economically distressed areas.
St. Louis couple, in RNC speech, to defend show of weapons
A white St. Louis couple criminally charged for waving guns during a Black Lives Matter protest outside their home will make the case in their opening night speech of the Republican National Convention that they had a "God-given right" to defend themselves and their property.
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in their 60s, both speak in the recorded message Monday night, their attorney, Al Watkins said. Mark McCloskey told "Fox & Friends" they will emphasize that safety and security are basic tenets of freedom - a theme that fits with the law-and-order focus of Republican President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
TikTok sues Trump administration over US ban
TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration over the government's pending ban of the popular video-sharing app, the company announced Monday. The company said in a statement that the executive order announcing the ban, signed by President Donald Trump earlier this month, has the potential to strip the rights of its community "without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process."
Trump says virus is fading
President Donald Trump says without evidence that the coronavirus is fading, a claim that he has been making for months. In the toss-up state of North Carolina, Trump spoke on a tarmac in Fletcher to several hundred cheering supporters - the majority not wearing masks - after he addressed delegates at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte. Trump says the nation will "put this horrible incident coming from China behind us and we will have the vaccines very soon, but it's going to be fading, and it is starting to fade."
More than two dozen former GOP lawmakers endorse Biden on 1st day of RNC
On the first day of the GOP convention Monday, Democratic nominees Joe Biden and Kamala Harris picked up support from 27 former GOP members of Congress, including former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump before and after retiring in 2018 -- in the latest act of defiance from Republicans against the sitting president who represents their party.
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC, casts doubt on election integrity
The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House on Monday, and then Trump delivered a long speech in which he cast great doubt on the integrity of the election he was nominated to compete in.
ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.