Election Live Updates: Joe Biden to accept Democratic nomination

Thursday is the Democrats' last night to make their case in primetime before Republicans take the spotlight next week and President Donald Trump accepts his party's nomination from the White House next week.
Thursday's lineup of speakers:
Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg
California Gov. Gavin Newsom
Atlanta, Georgia, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms
Sen.Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.
Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.
Andrew Yang
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg
Former Vice President Joe Biden
With performances from:
The Chicks
John Legend and Common
DOWNLOAD: Watch live and on-demand clips from the DNC by getting our Connected TV app for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV! Click here to learn how
2020 VOTE COVERAGE
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com
MORE OF TODAY'S HEADLINES
New York will allow voters to cast mail-in ballots
Citing concerns over the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expanding absentee balloting for the November election. This law allows a voter to get an absentee ballot due to risk or fear of illness including COVID-19 and ensures all absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day or received by the Board of Elections without a postmark on the day after the election will be counted.
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon among 4 indicted in alleged 'We Build the Wall' fraud scam
President Donald Trump's former campaign boss Steve Bannon was among four people charged with bilking donors of the "We Build the Wall" crowdfunding campaign out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Bannon was arrested Thursday morning on a boat in the Long Island Sound off the coast of Connecticut.
Ex-Clinton, Trump aides discuss 2016 vote, 2020
Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign manager, Robby Mook, says former President Barack Obama issued an important warning to Democrats at their national convention that they can't be complacent in 2020. Mook said Thursday that Clinton lost because of turnout. He says what Obama "was trying to do" in his speech Wednesday on the third day of the convention was "send out that call -- that beacon -- to everybody to say, 'We can't sit back.'" Mook says he worries that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's lead in the polls could change and he thinks "it was very important to put people on notice" that "we all gotta do our part."
Booker warns of Trump 'dirty tricks' in voting
Sen. Cory Booker says that "there may be dirty tricks" from President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election vote and that the nation's voters should be stalwart in their determination to cast ballots. On ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, the Democratic New Jersey senator said that as a Black man he "hopes that Americans press on and are not deterred" by distractions involving the voting process, such as the recent dispute over U.S. Postal Service funding and access to voting by mail. The Republican president has warned repeatedly without evidence about potential fraud in mail-in voting even though voter fraud is exceedingly rare. Booker speaks on the fourth and final night of Democrats' virtual convention Thursday, ahead of former Vice President Joe Biden's first address as the party's official nominee. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas says he doesn't think he heard "many or even any reasons to vote for Joe Biden" at the convention on Wednesday night, when former President Barack Obama, Biden running mate Kamala Harris and 2016 Trump opponent Hillary Clinton spoke. Cotton says Democrats "have to explain why America would be better off with Joe Biden as our president."
Kamala Harris makes history
Kamala Harris made history on Wednesday as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party's presidential ticket, a moment intended to galvanize Democratic voters heading into the fall campaign against President Donald Trump.
"A vision of our nation as a beloved community - where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from or who we love," Harris said. "A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity and respect."
She also hit Trump: "Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose."
Barack Obama speaks at DNC
Former President Barack Obama has delivered a searing take down of Donald Trump while presenting Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the ones who will "lead this country out of these dark times."
Obama made the case for electing his former vice president and Harris, a California senator, during a live address to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday from the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. He implored people to vote, arguing American democracy is at stake.
"This administration has shown that it will tear our democracy down if that's what it takes to win," Obama said, urging voters to "leave no doubt about what this country that we love stands for."
Warren says Biden has 'some really good plans'
Former presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says Joe Biden can hold his own on having a plan for nearly every policy challenge, large and small.
The Massachusetts senator said Wednesday night in her Democratic National Convention speech: "I love a good plan, and Joe Biden has some really good plans - plans to bring back union jobs in manufacturing and create new union jobs in clean energy."
Warren spoke from an early education center in Springfield, Massachusetts, and said Biden will guarantee affordable, quality child care for all families.
Young climate activist speaks out
Alexandria Villaseñor, a young climate activist from NYC, spoke out at the DNC.
Trump, GOP finalizing Republican National Convention plans
President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are finalizing their plans for next week's convention.
Trump and the GOP are closely watching this week's Democratic National Convention to figure out what works and what doesn't work.
The GOP plans a mix of live speeches, videos and virtual content.
RELATED: More to know about the Democratic National Convention
2020 VOTE RESOURCES
Voter registration, information and resources from Vote.org
League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY Voter Registration and Poll Site Search