Election Live Updates: Opening night for the DNC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Democratic Party will convene mostly virtually amid a pandemic that has upended the usual pomp-and-circumstance of presidential nominating conventions.Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will be in Milwaukee, which he'd chosen as the 2020 convention host city. But presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, won't be. Nor will the 57 state and territorial delegations, party activists and media hordes that would have filled a downtown arena to see Biden and Harris nominated to take on President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in November.Instead, Democrats will put on essentially an all-virtual convention, broadcasting two hours of prime-time programming, much of it pre-taped, Monday through Thursday. No crowds. No hullabaloo. And no balloons.Polls suggest the former first lady is even more popular than her broadly popular husband, who will speak Wednesday night. She managed that, in part, by steering clear of the most obvious fault lines in politics. Remember her speech in Philadelphia four years ago. "When they go low, we go high," she said, without even mentioning the caustic Republican nominee who years before had helped drive the lie that Barack Obama wasn't constitutionally eligible to serve as president.Days before the convention's opening gavel, Trump recycled the same tactic against Harris, a daughter of immigrants who is the first Black woman on a major party's presidential ticket and is also of Asian descent. In her case, Trump said he didn't know if she was eligible but wasn't pursuing the matter. Michelle Obama is uniquely positioned to talk about Democratic ticket. She knows Biden and his wife, Jill, as genuine friends from Biden's eight years as vice president. The Obamas also know Harris well, and Michelle Obama almost certainly will speak in personal terms about what it means to see a woman of color nominated for national office.Monday's lineup of speakers:Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.New York Gov. Andrew CuomoMichigan Gov. Gretchen WhitmerRep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.Convention chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss.Former Ohio Gov. John KasichRep. Gwen Moore, D-Wis.Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala.Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.Former first lady Michelle Obama