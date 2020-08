Election Live Updates: Trump slams Michelle Obama over DNC speech

MORE OF TODAY'S HEADLINES

Somebody please explain to @MichelleObama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama. Biden was merely an afterthought, a good reason for that very late & unenthusiastic endorsement..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2020

Advice to the President:



1) When you are in a hole stop digging. The virus is real and spreading. Do your job on COVID.



2) Stop lying. You can’t play Americans for fools. The truth is defeating you. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 18, 2020

Shoutout to @IAmMarleyDias for representing the best of New Jersey and America at the #DemConvention! #1000BlackGirlBooks — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 18, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Night 2 of the Democratic National Convention will include speeches from former President Bill Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was allotted just one minute.Some progressives view her speaking time as a slight by the establishment and a reflection of the broader disconnect between the national party and younger, more diverse voters -- a gap party leaders are hoping to close heading into November.Former Vice President Joe Biden's formal nomination by a pre-recorded roll call vote from all 57 states and territories is also set for Tuesday.Tuesday's lineup of speakers:Former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally YatesSenate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.Former Secretary of State John KerryRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Pa.Former President Bill ClintonFormer second lady Dr. Jill BidenKeynote address from former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, Tennessee State Sen. Raumesh Akbari, U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Texas, U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, Nevada State Sen. Yvanna Cancela, former Ohio State Rep. Kathleen Clyde, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, Long Beach, California, Mayor Robert Garcia, Pennsylvania State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, South Carolina State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, Michigan State Rep. Mari Manoogian, Texas State Rep. Victoria Neave, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez, Georgia State Rep. Sam Park, New Hampshire State Rep. Denny Ruprecht, and Birmingham, Alabama, Mayor Randall WoodfinPresident Donald Trump is pushing back against former first lady Michelle Obama , claiming that her husband's Oval Office performance is what catapulted him into the White House. In her remarks Monday night at the Democratic National Convention, Mrs. Obama declared Trump was "in over his head" and the "wrong president for our country." In tweets Tuesday morning Trump taunted that someone should explain to her that he wouldn't be in the "beautiful White House" today if it "weren't for the job done by her husband," President Barack Obama. He also criticized the Obamas for making a "late and unenthusiastic endorsement" of Joe Biden. And in other tweets, Trump criticized Obama and Biden's handling of the H1N1 swine flu in 2009 and claimed, without evidence, that the Obama administration was the most corrupt in history. Trump ended with a sarcastic thanks to Michelle Obama for her "very kind words."Former Secretary of State John Kerry is condemning President Donald Trump's foreign policy as he prepares to address the Democratic National Convention, saying the United States "is not the leader of the free world." Speaking online to reporters during the daily convention briefing Tuesday, the 2004 Democratic presidential nominee said, "The world does not have a leader in the free world at this moment." Kerry faults Trump for pulling away from traditional European allies and failing to have a cohesive foreign policy strategy. He says French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are "casting about trying hard." Kerry says no one easily replaces what former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and others "have frequently reminded people is the indispensable nation." Kerry was secretary of state during President Barack Obama's second term.The third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House says that Black people should not be blamed for any violence that has erupted during the summer's protests following George Floyd's death. Majority Whip Jim Clyburn told Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday "that is not who I am, that is not who we are," of the outbursts that have occurred amid mostly peaceful protests across the country. Clyburn is the highest-ranking Black member of Congress. He spoke a day after his remarks at the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, where he advocated for former Vice President Joe Biden as a president who could unite the country following what he characterized as four divisive years under President Donald Trump. Clyburn says the protest efforts were undertaken by those "trying to make this country be a better place for our children and our grandchildren." He says, "We're aren't trying to burn it down - we're trying to build it up." Democrats convene virtually Tuesday for the convention's second night, with remarks from Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton.New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed the federal government's response to COVID-19 during his DNC speech on Monday night, calling the Trump adminstration "dysfunctional and incompetent."Trump responded tweet on Tuesday that Cuomo is "A horrible Governor. Crime is taking over NYC & State, everyone is leaving. He is after the NRA - They should move to Texas or elsewhere, and must get tough. Cuomo killed 11,000 people in nursing homes alone. Crooked & Incompetent!"Cuomo responded with a tweet of his own, advising Trump to stop digging a hole.Vice President Biden engaged with social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and author Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward toward equality, fairness, and justice for all.The teen founder of #1000blackgirlbooks, Marley Dias, who is from West Orange, New Jersey, spoke during the first opening moments of the DNC.As the virtual Democratic National Convention opens, Biden holds a 12 percentage-point lead over Trump among registered voters, 53-41%, and a similar 10 points among likely voters, 54-44%, in the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll