Politics

Electors meet Monday to formally choose Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Presidential electors are meeting across the United States on Monday to formally choose Joe Biden as the nation's next president.

Monday is the day set by law for the meeting of the Electoral College. In reality, electors meet in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to cast their ballots. The results will be sent to Washington and tallied in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress over which Vice President Mike Pence will preside.

The electors' votes have drawn more attention than usual this year because President Donald Trump has refused to concede the election and continued to make baseless allegations of fraud.

SEE ALSO: Who are the electors, and what will they do? What's in store when the Electoral College meets

Biden is planning to address the nation Monday night, after the electors have voted. Trump, meanwhile, is clinging to his false claims that he won the election, but also undermining Biden's presidency even before it begins. "No, I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that's what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly," Trump said in a Fox News interview that was taped Saturday.

Following weeks of Republican legal challenges that were easily dismissed by judges, Trump and Republican allies tried to persuade the Supreme Court last week to set aside 62 electoral votes for Biden in four states, which might have thrown the outcome into doubt.

SEE ALSO: Timeline of what happens between now and Inauguration Day 2021

The justices rejected the effort on Friday.

Biden won 306 electoral votes to 232 votes for Trump. It takes 270 votes to be elected.

In 32 states and the District of Columbia, laws require electors to vote for the popular-vote winner. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld this arrangement in July.

Some questions and answers about the Electoral College:


EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz goes over what to expect when the Electoral College meets Monday.



Electors almost always vote for the state winner anyway because they generally are devoted to their political party. There's no reason to expect any defections this year. Among prominent electors are Democrat Stacey Abrams of Georgia and Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota.

The voting is decidedly low tech, by paper ballot. Electors cast one vote each for president and vice president.

The Electoral College was the product of compromise during the drafting of the Constitution between those who favored electing the president by popular vote and those who opposed giving the people the power to choose their leader.

Each state gets a number of electors equal to their total number of seats in Congress: two senators plus however many members the state has in the House of Representatives. Washington, D.C., has three votes, under a constitutional amendment that was ratified in 1961. With the exception of Maine and Nebraska, states award all their Electoral College votes to the winner of the popular vote in their state.

The bargain struck by the nation's founders has produced five elections in which the president did not win the popular vote. Trump was the most recent example in 2016.

Biden topped Trump by more than 7 million votes this year.

And then there's one more step: inauguration.

See All National Results
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjoe biden2020 presidential electionpoliticselectoral college
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st NY COVID shot given to critical care nurse in Queens
Winter Storm Watch: Here's how much snow to expect
COVID Live Updates: Mayor de Blasio briefing
Indoor dining ends in NYC as winter storm approaches
Former development aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment
LIST: COVID-19 vaccine side effects from the CDC
AccuWeather Forecast: Rain and wet snow
Show More
Deli worker beaten, robbed in Bronx; gunman caught on camera
Gmail, YouTube down briefly as Google suffers brief outage
Man killed by police after opening fire on officers following Christmas concert at St. John the Divine
Rally held at Staten Island bar to protest indoor dining shutdown
NJ's 1st COVID vaccines to be administered Tuesday, Gov. Murphy says
More TOP STORIES News