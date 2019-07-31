Politics

Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders fight back against moderate presidential rivals

Related topics:
politicsdebatedemocrats2020 presidential election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crews search for 18-year-old missing swimmer in Queens
Boom of crane partially collapses onto NYC building
NJ State Troopers, pedestrians struck by dump truck
AccuWeather Alert: Threat of heavy afternoon storms
Hero MTA operator stops train, helps suicidal woman on tracks
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
EXCLUSIVE: NYPD body cam video records shooting, dramatic chase
Show More
Man learns mom's body sold to military, detonated
NJ man with dementia missing in Great Smoky Mountains
How to protect yourself from the Capital One security breach
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex's mother, daughter
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
More TOP STORIES News