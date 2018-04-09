POLITICS

Embattled chairwoman of NYCHA preparing to resign

EMBED </>More Videos

The chairwoman of NYCHA will announce her resignation.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The embattled chairwoman of NYCHA is preparing to resign following months of scrutiny over how the agency is being managed.

Shola Olatoye has been the head of the city's public housing authority for four years.

She and Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to announce her resignation Tuesday.

Olatoye will leave amid growing scrutiny over the conditions of NYCHA buildings, plagued with lead paint, heat and power outages, and insect and rodent problems.

Govermment veteran Stanley Brezenoff will be named interim NYCHA chair.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsNYCHAhousingNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News