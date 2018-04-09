Embattled chairwoman of NYCHA preparing to resign

NEW YORK (WABC) --The embattled chairwoman of NYCHA is preparing to resign following months of scrutiny over how the agency is being managed.
Shola Olatoye has been the head of the city's public housing authority for four years.
She and Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to announce her resignation Tuesday.
Olatoye will leave amid growing scrutiny over the conditions of NYCHA buildings, plagued with lead paint, heat and power outages, and insect and rodent problems.
Govermment veteran Stanley Brezenoff will be named interim NYCHA chair.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts