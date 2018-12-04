“Things develop”, @nycoem Commissioner Joseph Esposito tells me this morning on his way into work. But is he the fall guy? The mayor confirmed he was fired (well, sort of) after the city’s snowstorm debacle in November. Stay tuned... #Breaking pic.twitter.com/TLuMpr9Pkx — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) December 4, 2018

Eyewitness News tracked down New York City's Emergency Management Commissioner Joe Esposito Tuesday morning.When asked if he was fired from his job due to his handling of a recent snowstorm, he urged people to watch a news conference later in the day.But when pressed further he added, "Things develop."The mayor wouldn't answer questions about his status until late in the day when he released a statement saying Joe Esposito will stay on the job until a replacement is found."We have started the process of leadership change at New York City Emergency Management," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement late Monday. "Commissioner Joe Esposito will continue to lead OEM as we conduct a national search for his successor."The mayor thanked Esposito for his "significant contributions to our city's safety" and said they look forward to "exploring additional opportunities" for him to remain in the administration.Earlier, multiple news reports citing anonymous sources said Esposito was fired by a deputy mayor on Friday over the city's response to an unexpectedly slippery storm Nov. 15 that halted buses, paralyzed roads across the metropolitan area and led to a rush-hour pileup that closed a level of the George Washington Bridge.De Blasio canceled a weekly appearance on a local public affairs television show as reports of Esposito's ouster swirled. Asked about the commissioner's status Monday afternoon, De Blasio told NY1, "We'll talk to you later on." Later, Esposito declined to comment after emerging from a meeting with the mayor at Gracie Mansion.Jillian Jorgensen, city hall bureau chief for the Daily News, tweeted that a member of de Blasio's security detail physically blocked her and two other reporters from following him out of City Hall.Spokesmen for the mayor and the New York Police Department, which provides the security detail, didn't immediately respond to emails.Meanwhile, Council Member Chaim Deutsch released a letter signed by 28 council members that called on the mayor not to fire Esposito. The letter said "Commissioner Esposito has done an outstanding job" and they are "shocked and dismayed that media reports indicate that Commissioner Esposito is to be ousted as a scapegoat" for the snowstorm.New York City's emergency management commissioner is in charge of coordinating planning and response to all sorts of emergencies, from natural disasters to terrorism.Esposito was out of town, on vacation, when the city's first substantial snow fell on Nov. 15. Some drivers spent the night in their cars on a jammed Bronx highway and some schoolchildren were stuck on buses for up to five hours, with the last one getting home at 3 a.m. Friday.Public officials did no better keeping the streets clear in Westchester County or northern New Jersey, where students slept in one school overnight when their buses couldn't get through.De Blasio, a Democrat, said forecasts had led city officials to expect just an inch of snow, meaning that city buses weren't equipped with snow chains and salters weren't out treating the roads ahead of the storm.He pledged a full review of the city's response.City Council President Corey Johnson noted in a series of tweets that the mayor's office hadn't explicitly blamed Esposito's office after the storm or at a subsequent council hearing."While there were clearly MAJOR issues as it related to the snow storm - I'm a little shocked that Esposito is being fired," Johnson tweeted. "I hope this isn't true. Esposito is one of the competent folks in City government."Esposito has been in the post since 2014.----------