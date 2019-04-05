Politics

Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner designated Level 1 sex offender

Former Congressman Anthony Weiner (D-N.Y.) leaves federal court following his sentencing, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Disgraced former Congressman Anthony Weiner was designated a Level 1 sex offender Friday by a judge in the Bronx, where he has been living in a halfway house since his release from federal prison in February.

The New York Democrat, a once-rising star who also ran for mayor, was convicted of having illicit online contact with a 15-year-old North Carolina girl in 2017.

He was not in court Friday.

He began serving a 21-month prison sentence that November at the Federal Medical Center Devens, located about 40 miles west of Boston in Ayer, Massachusetts.

Related topics:
politicsnew york citybronxanthony weinerprisonsexting
