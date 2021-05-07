Former Mets manager Bobby Valentine running for mayor of hometown Stamford

https://t.co/nswkgDU6FA It's official! I'm seeking your support to be the next Mayor of Stamford, CT! — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) May 7, 2021

STAMFORD, Connecticut -- Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine is taking a swing at politics, announcing Friday that he's running for mayor of his Connecticut hometown.Valentine, 70, who currently serves as the athletic director at Sacred Heart University, posted a video on social media and said he'll run as an independent candidate in Stamford."The greatest commodity I have is my time and I want to give my time and my energy and my wherewithal back to the city that has given me so much over my lifetime," he said.Valentine, a Stamford native, was a three-sport high school star in the city.He was drafted in 1968 by the Los Angeles Dodgers and played in the Major Leagues from 1969 to 1979, where he was a lifetime .260 hitter.He became manager of the Texas Rangers in 1985 and also skippered the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox in addition to spending time in Japan, winning a Japan Series title in 2005 with the Chiba Lotte Marines.Valentine, who owns a sports bar in Stamford, served as the city's health and public safety director in 2011, before being hired by the Red Sox.He joins a race that includes two Democrats: incumbent David Martin and state Rep. Caroline Simmons.----------