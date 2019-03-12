Politics

Ex-New Jersey official testifies he was falsely accused of sex assault

TRENTON, New Jersey -- A former New Jersey government official accused of sexual assault by another state worker has told a legislative committee that he was "falsely accused."

Albert Alvarez began testifying Tuesday before the joint legislative oversight committee. The panel was established last year to investigate hiring practices after the allegations emerged.

Until October, Alvarez was chief of staff of the Schools Development Authority. He resigned when a newspaper published Katie Brennan's account that he sexually assaulted her while they worked to get Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy elected in 2017.

Alvarez has denied wrongdoing. Two county prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges.

Alvarez is also expected to discuss only the administration's hiring practices during the hearing.

A key unanswered question after months of legislative hearings is who hired Alvarez at the schools authority.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicstrentonnew jersey politicssex assaultpoliticsphil murphy
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
College student falls to death from hotel balcony in Cancun
Mother of 3 killed by large rock dropped from overpass
Lady Luck: Woman buys 30 winning lottery tickets in one day
Man fleeing hit and run fatally struck by truck that didn't stop
Verizon text messaging returns after East Coast outage
NJ native passenger on plane that crashed in Ethiopia
Show More
NJ lawmakers agree on legislation to legalize recreational pot
Cash from NY, feds tests 100K rape kits, leads to 1,000 arrests
Video captures burglar creeping around newborn's bedroom
5-alarm fire tears through LI plumbing supply business
Stabbing inside Manhattan bar injures 2 men; suspect in custody
More TOP STORIES News