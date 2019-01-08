POLITICS

Former New York Senate leader Dean Skelos and son report to prison

Both were sentenced to four years behind bars. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK --
Former New York state Senate leader Dean Skelos is due to report to prison Tuesday to begin serving his four-year and three-month prison term for a corruption conviction.

Skelos, a 70-year-old Republican, is expected to report to the federal prison at Otisville, New York, by mid-afternoon.

The prison has a medium security facility and an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp.

His son, Adam, will report to the federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, to begin serving his four-year sentence.

Skelos and his son were convicted in July on charges of extortion, wire fraud and bribery.

They report to prison while Democrat Sheldon Silver - the former state Assembly Speaker - remains free while he appeals his corruption trial conviction and seven-year prison sentence.

Skelos and Silver were arrested in separate cases in early 2015.

