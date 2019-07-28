President Trump to sign extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) -- President Trump is expected to sign the extension of the 9/11 victim compensation fund on Monday.
Trump will sign the bill alongside hundreds of first responders and their family members.
The fund provides compensation to anyone injured or killed in the September 11 attacks, and a bipartisan bill signed last week will ensure that it never runs out of money.
The fund also assists anyone with a 9/11 related illness.
Comedian Jon Stewart and scores of first responders looked on in the gallery overlooking the chamber as senators voted to approve the bill by a 97-2 vote. As the last vote was cast, Stewart started a standing ovation, people standing and cheering all around the gallery.
Democratic Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, both of New York, reached an agreement with Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rand Paul of Kentucky to bring up the bill with two amendments sponsored by the GOP senators.
Those amendments both failed before the Senate voted on the full measure, with Lee and Paul voting no.
Paul and Lee had been blocking a vote, with Paul saying he was concerned about its effect on the deficit while Lee wanted to ensure the fund had proper oversight in place to prevent fraud and abuse.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
