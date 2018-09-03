POLITICS

New Yorker drops plans to interview Steve Bannon at festival

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017 file photo, White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is seen in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEW YORK --
Facing widespread outrage, The New Yorker has dropped plans to interview Steve Bannon during its festival next month.

New Yorker editor David Remnick told The Associated Press in a statement Monday that should he interview Bannon in the future it would be in "a more traditionally journalistic setting."

The former Donald Trump aide was supposed to be a featured guest during a prestigious gathering that over the years has drawn some of the world's most prominent artists.

The announcement was made earlier Monday and denounced by Roxane Gay, Jessica Valenti and many others.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow had tweeted he would not attend if Bannon was interviewed. Kathryn Schultz was among the New Yorker staff writers who tweeted that they had informed Remnick directly about their objections.

