Politics

FACT CHECK: Claims from the Democratic debate

Democratic presidential candidates participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

WASHINGTON -- Ten Democrats seeking the presidency vied for advantage Wednesday night in a debate just over two months before the primary voting begins.

Here's a look at how some of their claims from Atlanta stack up with the facts:

BERNIE SANDERS: "What the scientists are telling us is if we don't get our act together within the next eight or nine years, we're talking about cities all over the world, major cities going underwater, we're talking about increased drought, we're talking about increased extreme weather disturbances."

THE FACTS: To be clear, the world's big cities aren't going to go underwater for good in as soon as eight to nine years. The Vermont senator's reference to eight to nine years seems to refer to standard warnings of the expected temperature increases kicking in by roughly 2030, and the progressively worse weather extremes that will keep following.
