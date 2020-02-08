Politics

Democratic debate fact check: Presidential candidates go head-to-head in New Hampshire

Democratic presidential candidates participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

WASHINGTON -- Seven Democratic presidential candidates sparred Friday night in a wide-ranging debate held in the pivotal days before the New Hampshire primary.

A look at how some of their claims from Manchester, New Hampshire, compare with the facts:

ANDREW YANG, tech entrepreneur: "We have record high corporate profits in this country right now."

THE FACTS: Corporate profits are high, but they're not at record levels.

Companies earned $1.84 trillion in profits in 2018, slightly below the $1.86 trillion earned in 2014, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. But as a share of national income, corporate profits were 6.6% in 2018. That's down from 7.6% in 2012 and significantly below the peak of 8.9% in 1929.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdebatevote 2020democrats2020 presidential electionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Hampshire Democratic debate on ABC: WATCH LIVE
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
AccuWeather: Chilly start to the weekend
Wind, storms bring down trees, power lines across NY area
Biden on Iowa caucus performance: 'I took a hit'
Ex-funeral home worker kills current employee, shot by civilian: PD
NJ principal honors, rewards students for acts of kindness
Show More
Coronavirus concern: 4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated
Soccer star David Villa to bring first pro soccer team to Queens
Reality TV doctor accused of raping women break his silence
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
4th possible coronavirus case in NYC comes back negative
More TOP STORIES News