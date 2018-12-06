ICE

Guatemalan mother detained by ICE files $60 million legal claim after toddler's death

A Guatemalan mother whose toddler died weeks after they were released from an immigration detention center filed a $60 million wrongful death claim Thursday.

Yazmin Juarez's 19-month-old daughter, Mariee, died in May -- six weeks after they were released from the immigration facility in Dilley, Texas.

Juarez and her attorney allege that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and those running the facility provided substandard medical care for the toddler after she suffered a severe respiratory infection while in detention.

Medical records show there were no signs she was sick when she was first detained.

