FDNY informs FBI that members were allegedly among mob at U.S. Capitol

"The Department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6 and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI,"FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer said.
The rioters took over the House and Senate chambers, smashed windows and waved Trump, American and Confederate flags.
A vast number of photos and videos captured the riot, which left five people dead.
MORE: NY officials react to US Capitol attack, call for Trump's resignation
By Saturday, prosecutors had filed 17 cases in federal district court and 40 others in the District of Columbia Superior Court for a variety of offenses ranging from assaulting police officers to entering restricted areas of the U.S. Capitol, stealing federal property and threatening lawmakers.
Prosecutors said additional cases remained under seal, dozens of other people were being sought by federal agents, and the U.S. attorney in Washington vowed Friday that "all options were on the table" for charges, including possibly sedition.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
