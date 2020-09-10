Politics

Federal judges: Trump plan to exclude undocumented from congressional districts violates law

NEW YORK -- A panel of three federal judges said Thursday that President Trump's order to exclude people in the country illegally when redrawing congressional districts violates the law.

The federal judges in New York granted an injunction stopping the order, saying the harm caused by it would last for a decade.

The judges prohibited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, whose agency oversees the Census Bureau, from excluding people in the country illegally when turning over figures used to calculate how many congressional seats each state gets.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpredistrictingcongresscensus
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID News: Student tests positive at NJ school, several in close contact
COVID News: Large gathering of students delays NY school district opening
"A minute saved my life": 9/11 officer recounts tragic attacks
How this year's 9/11 ceremony will be different
Bridgeport police chief, personnel director arrested in exam scheme
GOP coronavirus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief
LI 9/11 march to be held despite village's ban on parades
Show More
Not wearing a mask on MTA train or bus will cost you $50
Century 21 to shut down all locations after nearly 60 years
Deputies serve arrest warrant at wrong home where retired officer lives
'Wheel of Fortune' returns next week for season 38
What to know about 2020 fall foliage in the Northeast
More TOP STORIES News