POLITICS

Federal prosecutors in New York subpoena Trump's inaugural committee

EMBED </>More Videos

Prosecutors are seeking documents from Donald Trump's inaugural committee. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK --
Federal prosecutors in New York issued a subpoena Monday seeking documents from Donald Trump's inaugural committee, furthering a federal inquiry into a fund that has faced mounting scrutiny into how it raised and spent its money.

Inaugural committee spokeswoman Kristin Celauro told The Associated Press that the committee had received the subpoena and was still reviewing it.

"It is our intention to cooperate with the inquiry," she said.

A second spokesman, Owen Blicksilver, declined to answer questions about which documents prosecutors requested. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, which issued the subpoena, declined to comment.

The investigation is the latest in a series of criminal inquiries into Trump's campaign and presidency. Special counsel Robert Mueller is looking into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia and whether the president obstructed the investigation. In a separate case in New York, prosecutors say Trump directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign.

The Wall Street Journal, citing a copy of the subpoena, reported that prosecutors asked for "all documents" related to the committee's donors and vendors, as well as records relating to "benefits" donors received after making contributions.

The newspaper reported late last year that federal prosecutors are investigating whether committee donors made contributions in exchange for political favors- a potential violation of federal corruption laws. It said the inquiry also was focused on whether the inauguration misspent the $107 million it raised to stage events celebrating Trump's inauguration.

The subpoena also requested documents relating to donations "made by or on behalf of foreign nationals, including but not limited to any communications regarding or relating to the possibility of donations by foreign nationals," the Journal reported.

The New York Times reported late last year that federal prosecutors are examining whether anyone from Qatar, Saudi Arabia or other Middle Eastern countries made illegal payments to the committee and a pro-Trump super political action committee. Foreign contributions to inaugural funds and PACs are prohibited under federal law.

The head of the inaugural committee, Tom Barrack, confirmed to The Associated Press that he was questioned by Mueller in 2017. He told the AP he was not a target of the Mueller investigation.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpinvestigationtrump inaugurationNew York
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union address
State of the Union 2019: When to watch Trump's address
Virginia governor meets with cabinet amid pressure to resign
New Jersey's minimum wage to rise to $15 by 2024
More Politics
Top Stories
MS-13 gang member arrested in fatal subway platform shooting
PD: Woman dead, husband jumps from bridge in NJ murder-suicide
Grandmother fatally struck by stray bullet in Brooklyn
NJ woman's alias has innocent sister facing prostitution charge
LI man allegedly opens fire on 24-year-old woman from roof
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Mom whose baby was ripped away during arrest gets apology
NYPD: Suspect shot after pinning officer between cars
Show More
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
24-year-old man shot while driving on Long Island highway
Newark bound flight diverted after mysterious odor in cockpit
5 officer moms sue NYPD over conditions for pumping breast milk
Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union address
More News