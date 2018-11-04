POLITICS

Find Your Finish! 2018 TCS NYC Marathon Finish Line Camera: 07:00:00 to 08:07:00

EMBED </>More Videos

Find Your Finish: 2018 TCS NYC Marathon

Related Topics:
politics2018 tcs nyc marathon
POLITICS
Candidates make final push ahead of the midterm elections
Why we have midterm elections between presidential elections
Election 2018: Midterm election races to keep an eye on
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
Oprah knocks on doors, shocking voters
More Politics
Top Stories
Desisa, Keitany win 2018 TCS New York City Marathon
Memorable moments from 2018 NYC Marathon
PHOTOS: 2018 TCS New York City Marathon
Security concerns raised over 'El Chapo' trial in Brooklyn
3 Girl Scouts, 1 adult killed in hit-and-run crash in Wisconsin
26-year-old man dead after being shot multiple times in Queens
Woman at center of harassing rant in viral video turns herself in
Candidates make final push ahead of the midterm elections
Show More
Man fought back during Florida yoga studio shooting with a broom
Suspects wanted for drawing swastikas on homes in Brooklyn
Shooting in Newburgh leaves 2 people dead, 1 wounded
Police: Florida teen killed mom after arguing over bad grade
Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan's emotional plea to vote
More News