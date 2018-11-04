Find Your Finish! 2018 TCS NYC Marathon Finish Line: Wheelchair winner, and Womens' and Men's winners cross

Find Your Finish: 2018 TCS NYC Marathon- Winners of the Wheelchair race, the Womens' race and the Mens' race crossing the line.Clock Time:1:36:00 - Wheelchair winner crosses in this minute.2:22:00 - Keitany crosses, wins womens' race in this minute2:26:00- Shelane Flanagan crosses in this minute, finishes fourth.2:32:00- Top women celebrating with their flags, photo op at finish line2:06:26 - Desisa crosses the finish, wins mens' race.