Find Your Finish! 2018 TCS NYC Marathon Finish Line: Wheelchair winner, and Womens' and Men's winners cross

1:36:00 - Wheelchair winner crosses in this minute.
2:22:00 - Keitany crosses, wins womens' race in this minute
2:26:00- Shelane Flanagan crosses in this minute, finishes fourth.

2:32:00- Top women celebrating with their flags, photo op at finish line
2:06:26 - Desisa crosses the finish, wins mens' race.
