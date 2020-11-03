2020 election results by Florida county, electoral college votes: Trump projected to win

Carlos Gimenez wins House seat over Rep. Mucarsel-Powell

MIAMI, Florida -- President Donald Trump has won Florida and its 29 electoral votes, the biggest prize among the perennial battlegrounds and a state crucial to his reelection hopes.A victory in Florida means reelection is within Trump's grasp. A loss in the state would have made it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House.Democrat Joe Biden's campaign had hoped the devastating toll of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly among older adults, would put him in a strong position in a state popular with retirees.Trump moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year.Trump narrowly beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the state in 2016.eded to win a second term. The state is tightly poised with more than 90% of votes counted, but there is concern for Democrats in populous southern Miami-Dade County where Biden appears to be underperforming Hillary Clinton's mark in 2016.A roller coaster battle is unfolding for the critical state of Florida between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, as counting begins in earnest in a momentous election unfolding amid the worst pandemic in 100 years.A win for Trump in the Sunshine State, which is still too early to call, would keep alive his bid to keep open his pathway to the 270 electoral voters bePolls are now closed across vast swathes of the eastern and central part of the country on a nerve jangling night that will set the nation's course for the next four years and cast judgment on the most tumultuous presidency of the modern age. Results are flowing in from battlegrounds and it's too early to make a projection in key states like Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio.Eyes are now also turning to the key states of Pennsylvania -- which could be the kingmaker in a close race -- and Georgia, where Democrats hope to turn a Republican state blue.The early Biden deficit in Miami-Dade could be a sign of what was apparent in pre-election polls that suggested the President had been making incursions into traditional Democratic support with Black and Latino men. Former President Barack Obama made two trips to Miami-Dade in the closing days of the race to drive up turnout.Biden appears however to be doing better than Clinton in some suburban counties elsewhere in the state. If the former vice president were to underperform Clinton in Miami-Dade, he would need to run up Democratic margins in other parts of the state like Hillsborough County, which encompasses much of Tampa and its suburbs, or Duval County around Jacksonville.Miami-Dade, which Biden is still likely to win, has large concentrations of voters of Cuban and Venezuelan descent who tend to be more conservative than other Latino groups and were targeted by the President with claims that Democrats were akin to socialists.All eyes are on Florida, a swing state known for razor-thin election tallies.If President Donald Trump doesn't win Florida, he's going to have a rough time capturing enough states to stay in office. If Democrat Joe Biden doesn't win the state, he still has other pathways to victory.While the Election Day vote traditionally favors Republicans and early votes tend toward Democrats, the pandemic, which has killed more than 227,000 people in the United States, has injected new uncertainty."You hold the power. If Florida goes blue, it's over," Biden told supporters Thursday.Trump was celebrating a new federal estimate that the economy grew at a stunning 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter -- by far the largest quarterly gain on record -- making up ground from its epic plunge in the spring, when the eruption of the coronavirus closed businesses and threw tens of millions out of work."So glad this great GDP number came out before November 3rd," Trump tweeted, predicting a dire reversal if Biden is elected.But economists warned that the economy is already weakening again and facing renewed threats as confirmed viral cases surge, hiring has slowed and federal stimulus help has mostly run out.Biden said, "The recovery is slowing if not stalling, and the recovery that is happening is helping those at the top but leaving tens of millions of working families and small businesses behind."The Democrat is framing his closing arguments to voters on what he describes as responsible management of the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump, instead, is arguing that Biden would undo the economic gains of his administration with stricter, virus-targeting public health controls - though those are largely what scientists are calling for."The people are tired. They can't do it anymore," Trump said of lockdowns.Trump and Biden both visited the western end of the Florida's Interstate 4 corridor, an area known for rapid residential growth, sprawling suburbs and its status as an ever-changing, hard-fought battleground during presidential elections.Biden was forced to wrap his speech up early at a drive-in rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds In Tampa after a brief shower turned into a torrential downpour.Trump is betting on the GOP's vast field and data operations, and efforts known as "poll flushing" - monitoring precinct lists for who has and has not yet voted - to provide a late boost on Election Day. The Republican National Committee, which has more than 3,000 field staff and claims more than 2.5 million volunteers, will use that information to reach out to Trump supporters to ensure they get to the polls.Nowhere may those efforts be more important than in Florida. Without the battleground state's 29 electoral votes, Trump's path to victory is exceptionally difficult.Trump was introduced in Tampa by first lady Melania Trump, who praised her husband's presidency, saying "under Donald's leadership, we have blocked out the noise and focused on you, the American people."Biden, meanwhile, poured tens of millions of dollars into a torrent of online advertising that will deliver his closing message of the presidential campaign, highlighting his promise to govern for all Americans while blasting Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic."I will work as hard for those who don't support me as those who do," Biden says in one of the digital ads, which took over the masthead of YouTube.com on Thursday. "That's the job of a president - the duty to care for everyone."How much exactly Biden will spend is unclear. His campaign says it is putting a "mid-eight figure" dollar amount behind over 100 different ads, which means they could be spending as little as $25 million - but potentially much more.Republican Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez has won a Florida seat in the U.S. House, defeating a single-term Democrat.Gimenez, a former firefighter, prevailed over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in a district that stretches from the Miami suburbs to Key West. The seat has swung back and forth between Democrats and Republicans for several elections.Gimenez has made restoring the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic one of his top campaign issues. Mucarsel-Powell, who is originally from Ecuador, also stressed recovery from the pandemic as a major priority.