During her opening testimony at a Senate hearing, Christine Blasey Ford says she "agonized daily" over the decision on whether to come forward to speak about sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

With a Senate confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh all but guaranteed, Christine Blasey Ford has no further plans to pursue her sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.When asked about the possibility of impeachment proceedings, attorney Deborah Katz told CNN: "Professor Ford has not asked for anything of the sort. What she did was to come forward and testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee and agree to cooperate with any investigation by the FBI, and that's what she sought to do here.""She does not want him to be impeached?" CNN's Dana Bash later asked."No," Katz replied flatly.Ford's attorney Lisa Banks added that Ford feels she did the right thing by testifying and has no regrets.Kavanaugh's pathway to confirmation seemed unfettered until Ford accused him of drunkenly sexually assaulting her in a locked bedroom at a 1982 high school gathering. Two other women later emerged with sexual misconduct allegations from the 1980s. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.Kavanaugh's foes cast him as a product of a hard-drinking, male-dominated, private school culture in Washington's upscale Maryland suburb of Bethesda. He and his defenders asserted that his high school and college focus was on academics, sports and church.