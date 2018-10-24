FRAUD

Former Brooklyn assemblywoman set to be sentenced in Superstorm Sandy fraud case

EMBED </>More Videos

Former New York Assemblywoman Pamela Harris will be sentenced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

By Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Former New York Assemblywoman Pamela Harris will be sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to fraud involving funding meant for Superstorm Sandy recovery.

Harris faces more than three years in federal prison.

She pleaded guilty to multiple schemes, including a claim made to FEMA for $25,000 after she falsely claimed her home was destroyed by Sandy.

Federal officials said the alleged fraud happened between 2012 and 2016 and involved multiple schemes that defrauded NYC Council, FEMA and HUD.

Prosecutors said she used the money gained through the schemes to buy airline tickets and cruise reservations, and also used it to pay her Victoria's Secret bill.

Her defense team has argued for probation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfraudsuperstorm sandybankruptcyConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Assemblywoman from Brooklyn accused of running fraud schemes
FRAUD
8 charged with faking therapy for disabled children
Couple owes thousands after hotel reservation hijacked
8 Rutgers football players accused of credit card fraud
Man accused of pretending to be landlord to scam victims
More fraud
POLITICS
Migrants pause to honor dead man, rest, still far from US
Gov. Cuomo, GOP challenger Marc Marinaro spar in debate
The Countdown: NY gov, senate candidates face off in debates
Turkish president: Saudis plotted journalist's murder for days
More Politics
Top Stories
1 winner in Mega Millions $1.5 billion jackpot
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Teens wanted in robberies of at least 7 Midtown restaurants
Man uses blowtorch to kill spiders, sets home on fire
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Willa weakens to tropical storm, torrential rain in Mexico
'Please adopt me': Dog waiting for forever home for 4 years
Show More
Sandy Hook shooter's journals ordered released to public
The Countdown: NY gov, senate candidates face off in debates
Migrants pause to honor dead man, rest, still far from US
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Suspected murderer on the run after woman fatally shot in NJ
More News