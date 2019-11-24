Politics

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg is running for president.

The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men of the world, announced his decision to join the crowded Democratic field on Sunday.

His entrance comes 10 weeks before primary voting begins and reflects broader anxiety about the current slate of candidates and their ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.

Bloomberg has released more than $37 million in television ads that begin running Sunday across several primary states.

Last week Bloomberg filed official paperwork to enter the presidential race and formed a presidential campaign committee.
Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he runs for president and he will not take a salary if he wins.

That's according to senior aides who offered new details about the New York billionaire Democrat's plans to navigate his wealth as a formal 2020 announcement appears imminent.

Senior adviser Howard Wolfson said Bloomberg "cannot be bought." He added that Bloomberg "has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citymichael bloomberg2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Teen found dead on tracks may have been subway surfing
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Show More
Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'
MTA: LIRR derailment in Queens will not affect Monday commute
Man demanded mother hand over her 10-month-old baby: NYPD
Student expelled after passing out cannabis gummies on school bus
Partially dressed man fatally struck by car on FDR Drive
More TOP STORIES News