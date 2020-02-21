Former NYC mayoral candidates grade Bloomberg's debate performance

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York City mayoral candidates Fernando Ferrer and Mark Green share their thoughts on Mike Bloomberg's debate performance and his race for president with Bill Ritter on Up Close.
