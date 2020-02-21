Politics

Former NYC mayoral candidates grade Bloomberg's debate performance

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York City mayoral candidates Fernando Ferrer and Mark Green share their thoughts on Mike Bloomberg's debate performance and his race for president with Bill Ritter on Up Close.

Watch the full episode of Up Close this Sunday at 11:00 a.m. on Channel 7.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityup close
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Brooklyn, NYPD says
2 Manhattan College students report dorm break-in, sex assault
Ill. family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
New General Mills cereal costs $13 a box
911 call of man impaled by pole: 'Save me! I have a baby'
Family of man rescued from subway tracks says thank you
Trump bashes Oscars Best Picture 'Parasite,' studio claps back
Show More
Charges dropped against 'Mob Wives' star Drita D'Avanzo
Quaden Bayles: Worldwide outpouring of support for bullied boy
Global Entry: Cuomo offers DMV data but no Social Security numbers
Weinstein jury indicates it is split on most serious counts
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
More TOP STORIES News