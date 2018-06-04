POLITICS

Former Pres. George H.W. Bush released from hospital after being treated for low blood pressure

EMBED </>More Videos

President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Maine hospital, his spokesman says.

Former president George H.W. Bush has been released from a Maine hospital, where he has been undergoing treatment for low blood pressure.

Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure on May 27.

Spokesman Jim McGrath tweeted that "the president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received."

Bush entered the hospital a little more than a month after his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush died and weeks after he was discharged from a Houston hospital.

He and his family are in Kennebunkport, Maine, where they have traditionally spent the summer. He has been in Maine every summer of his life, except the years he spent fighting in World War II.

He arrived this year on May 20.

WATCH: An update on George H.W. Bush's condition
EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush's stay at the Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure is supposed to be solely for observation, according to his staff.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhospitalMaine
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News