Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months

Michael Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in federal prison, implicating President Trump in a hush money scandal and telling the court his "blind loyalty" to Trump led Cohen to "cover up his dirty deeds."Cohen also received three years of supervised release for crimes including campaign finance violation, tax evasion, and lying to Congress, according to Courthouse News and Newsday.Cohen, standing alone at the defense table, shook his head slightly and closed his eyes briefly as the sentence was announced by the judge.Before leveling his sentence, U.S. Judge William Pauley said "Cohen pled guilty to a veritable smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct" and "lost his moral compass," according to a Newsday reporter inside the courtroom."Somewhere along the way Mr. Cohen appears to have lost his moral compass," the judge said. "As a lawyer, Mr. Cohen should have known better."Earlier Cohen was evidently emotional as he apologized to his family and to the American people for lying when he said they deserved to know the truth. Cohen's voice caught as he turned toward his parents in court to utter "I'm sorry."Cohen told the court prior to sentencing that he takes "full responsibility" for the crimes he admitted committing. But he went on to say his allegiance to Trump led him "to take a path of darkness instead of light.""It was my blind loyalty to this man that led me to take a path of darkness instead of light," he said. "I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds."Cohen rued the day he began working for Donald Trump. He said it kept him in "a personal and mental incarceration." He said of Trump. "There is little to admire" and promised to work to make sure history would not remember him as the villain in Trump's story.A prosecutor with special counsel Robert Mueller's office says Cohen "has provided consistent and credible information about core Russia-related issues under investigation."Jeannie Rhee didn't elaborate on that information as she spoke Wednesday at Cohen's sentencing. But she did say that Cohen "has sought to tell us the truth, and that is of the utmost value to us."Cohen, 52, pleaded guilty in August to evading $1.4 million in taxes related to his personal businesses. In the part of the case with greater political repercussions, he also admitted breaking campaign finance laws in arranging payments in the waning days of the 2016 election to porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal, both of whom said they had sexual encounters with Trump.Cohen became the first - and so far, only - member of Trump's circle during two years of investigations to go into open court and implicate the president in a crime, though whether a president can be prosecuted is a matter of legal dispute.Last month, Cohen also pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about Trump's business dealings in Russia. He admitted hiding the fact that he was negotiating a proposal to build a Trump skyscraper in Moscow well into the presidential campaign. He said he lied out of devotion to Trump, who had insisted during the campaign that he had no business ties whatsoever to Russia.His attorney, Guy Petrillo, says Cohen "came forward to offer evidence against the most powerful person in our country" when he cooperated with prosecutors.Cohen is required to report to prison on March 6, 2019.He's also facing significant fines before the court. He owes $1.39 million in restitution plus $500,000 in forfeiture for the financial and campaign finance crimes.He will also face an additional separate $50,00 fine for lying to Congress.-------------