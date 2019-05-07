Politics

Funeral Tuesday for longtime Queens District Attorney Richard Brown

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Funeral services will be held Tuesday for longtime Queens District Attorney Richard Brown.

Brown, appointed the district attorney of Queens County in 1991 by then-Gov. Mario Cuomo, died Friday night at the age of 86.

There will be a procession from the Queens Courthouse Tuesday morning continuing to The Reform Temple of Forest Hills about a mile away.

Brown was re-elected to six terms in office, running unopposed. He was slated to step down in June due to increasing health problems associated with Parkinson's Disease.

He was a judge for 18 years before serving as a prosecutor and was known universally as "Judge Brown."

Judge Brown is survived by his wife Rhoda, their three children Karen, Todd, and Lynn.

Chief Assistant District Attorney John M. Ryan will serve as acting DA.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

