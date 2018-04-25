POLITICS

Jeb Bush: President George H.W. Bush "stronger than an ox," to leave hospital on Friday

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeb Bush says he expects his father, former President Bush to be released from the hospital on Friday.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush says his father, former President George H.W. Bush, is "stronger than an ox."

Jeb Bush spoke during an engagement Wednesday at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Bush mentioned the recent death of his mother, Barbara, and the hospitalization of his father in his opening remarks. He said the former president, who he called the greatest man alive, is out of intensive care and will be leaving Houston Methodist Hospital on Friday. He had contracted an infection that had spread to his blood.

RELATED: Timeline of George H.W. Bush's recent medical issues
EMBED More News Videos

Former President George H.W. Bush is in the hospital, suffering from an infection that has spread to his blood.



Earlier Wednesday, family spokesman Jim McGrath said Bush is "alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress."


In a tweet, Bush also thanked everyone who helped with the public visitation and private funeral for the former first lady.

He wrote, "My family and I thank Mayor Sylvester Turner, his terrific staff, Houston Police, METRO Houston, Second Baptist Church, St. Martins -- and really all Houstonians -- for your professionalism and obvious care in making Barbara's visitors and funeral guests feel so welcomed. Thank you all."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhealthhospitalHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News