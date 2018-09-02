POLITICS

George W. Bush sneaks Michelle Obama candy during McCain's funeral

EMBED </>More Videos

George Bush sneaks Michelle Obama a piece of candy during John McCain's funeral.

Eyewitness News
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WABC) --
It was a friendly act of bipartisanship that had the internet buzzing on Saturday.

Video showed former president George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to former first lady Michelle Obama during the funeral for Sen. John McCain.

Bush originally takes the candy from former first lady Laura Bush, and then passes it to Obama.

The video shows Michelle Obama saying "thank you" afterwards.

During former president Barack Obama's speech, Mrs. Obama and Bush turned to each other, smiled and nodded.

Retiring Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake tweeted a photo of the front row with the caption, "Decency wins."

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfuneralmichelle obamajohn mccaingeorge w. bushWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
John McCain to be laid to rest in ceremony at Naval Academy
McCain to be buried next to best friend from Naval Academy
'A warrior, a statesman, a patriot': Bush, Obama remember McCain
Meghan McCain's eulogy at dad's funeral: 'America was always great'
More Politics
Top Stories
Police charge man with raping 11-year-old Brooklyn girl
NYPD change in marijuana arrest policy goes into effect
Police dog killed in crash during pursuit on Long Island
Tight security being put in place for J'Ouvert Festival in Brooklyn
U2 calls off concert after Bono suffers 'complete loss of voice'
Man wanted in attempted rape outside laundry room in East Village
Newark concert canceled after alleged shooting threats
Man fatally shot in head outside IHOP in Bronx
Show More
John McCain to be laid to rest in ceremony at Naval Academy
Thrift store receives accidental donation of 2,100 grams of marijuana
LI parents urged to make alternate plans amid school bus dispute
KFC will pay you $11,000 to name your baby after its founder
Thousands of rare insects and reptiles stolen from science center
More News