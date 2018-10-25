New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Republican rival Chele Farley debated the issues at the WABC-TV studios in New York City on Thursday.Hosted by Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter, the debate will also air during the station's weekly political flagship show "Up Close with Bill Ritter" on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.The debate opened with a discussion on the recent bomb scares targeting prominent Democrats, including the Clintons and Obamas, and their supporters."I believe we need a role model in the White House. I don't believe this president has done that. He's unfortunately been divisive and really put hate into the climate,' Senator Gillibrand said."This is an act of terrorism. It's got to stop, but my opponent, Senator Gillibrand, wants to abolish ICE, which since 9/11 is the group primarily responsible for stopping terror." Farley responded.The two also sparred on the issue of the thousands of Honduran migrants who are trying to make it to the U.S. by marching to the border and whether they should be allowed asylum."People are calling it a caravan, I call it an invasion," Farley said. "The real issue here is we have to get comprehensive immigration reform. There was an offer on the table and Senator Gillibrand wouldn't vote for it.""I do not support open borders and neither do Democrats. What we have in this country is an immigration crisis. You have people in this caravan to seek asylum in this country. Immigration has always been a strength in this country. We are a country founded by immigrants. So we need to fix our broken immigration system," Gillibrand said. "Separating children from their parents at the border is immoral. That is what this president has done, which is wrong. Morally wrong."Senator Gillibrand said she supports improving the health care system, including expanding Medicare."I believe people should have access to the life-saving health care that they need, so I believe in Medicare for all because if you have a not-for-profit public option, if you had a system where you could have access to the healthcare that you need, you would have the ability to have preventive care and people with pre-existing conditions would be able to get the coverage they want," she said.Farley argued that health care costs are spiraling out of control and Gillibrand's proposals amount to socialized medicine."What she is proposing means that no one will be allowed to have employer health care. If you like your health care, will you be able to keep it? The answer is no," Farley said.Gillibrand has served in the Senate since 2009 after President Barack Obama nominated Hillary Clinton as secretary of state.Farley is a leader in the financial services industry, working at UBS Capital, Goldman Sachs, and Mistral Capital International. She has never held public office but did serve as New York City finance chairwoman for the state Republican Party.When asked whether she would run for president in 2020, Gillibrand said she would serve the full six-year term if re-elected to the Senate."Honestly, I don't believe that considering this is the third day that she has been in New York during the month of October when she has been in five other states including New Hampshire this month," Farley responded.Election Day is Tuesday, November 6.----------