2020 presidential election

Democrat debate 2019: Gillibrand presses Biden on tax credit for working parents

DETROIT -- New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand blasted former Vice President Joe Biden for once opposing a decades-old tax credit for working mothers and fathers during Wednesday night's Democratic debate.

Gillibrand suggested that meant that Biden opposed women working outside the home.

Biden responded, "That was a long time ago." He said he now supports an $8,000 tax credit for working families.

Gillibrand kept pressing, prompting Biden to note that she had previously traveled with him to promote his work supporting equal pay for women.

Biden added of Gillibrand's seeming change of heart, "I don't know what's happening except that you're now running for president."

Gillibrand said, "I respect you deeply." But she was asking if Biden believed there was a problem with women working outside the home. Biden said, "I never believed it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsparentingpresidential racepresidential debatefamilyjoe biden2020 presidential electionkirsten gillibrand
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration
Kamala Harris attacked over record as prosecutor in debate
Biden to Harris before debate: 'Go easy on me, kid'
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
FACT CHECK: Democratic debate rhetoric under scrutiny
Debate puts Biden's long legislative record in the hot seat
Kamala Harris attacked over record as prosecutor in debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brown floodwaters seep onto NYC bus during evening commute
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off bridge
AccuWeather: Clearing skies on Thursday
Democrats' divisions test Biden's front-runner strength
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Drug ring operated out of NJ rec center, official says
Show More
Woman robbed in NYC apartment by men wearing NYCHA uniforms
Osama bin Laden's son believed to be dead: US officials
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Police: 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn drowns at NJ water park
Rich parents reportedly give up custody of kids for financial aid
More TOP STORIES News