Ex-Mayor Giuliani slams de Blasio, touts 2-year plan to 'save' NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani delivered a harshly worded criticism of the de Blasio administration Wednesday in what was billed as the unveiling of a two-year plan to "revive" New York City.
He and local GOP leaders spoke outside the Women's Republican Club in Midtown about their strategy to get Republicans elected in an overwhelmingly Democratic city.
They said they know how to remedy a recent spike in violence, urban flight and homelessness.
Among the suggestions made by the former mayor was a call to put 9,000 more NYPD officers on the street to deter crime, shootings, homelessness, and support local businesses.
Giuliani said de Blasio is ruining New York city and that bail reform has allowed criminals to run the streets.
According to recent statistics compiled by Giuliani's team, there were 242 shootings in New York City in the month of August, compared to just 91 in 2019, an over 140% increase.
Murders in New York City have increased by nearly 50% and 911 response times have increased, all the while police have made fewer arrests.
There are currently 15,000 empty apartments in the caused by urban flight, while homeless levels near 60,000 across the city.
Republicans will host a first-ever New York City GOP convention to lay out more details of their plan and to present Republicans candidates running for office in the state.
It will be on 77 WABC radio Thursday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Giuliani says the only thing that will save New York is a leadership change.
