Impeachment

Trump impeachment debate: Republicans draw comparisons to Jesus, Pearl Harbor attack, Salem Witch trials

WASHINGTON -- Republican lawmakers have compared the looming impeachment of President Donald Trump to infamous moments in history, including the attack on Pearl Harbor and the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

A Georgia congressman, Barry Loudermilk, said in a speech on the House floor that Republicans haven't been able to question the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump 's action on Ukraine triggered impeachment.

Loudermilk said "Pontius Pilate afforded more rights to Jesus" when he was "falsely accused of treason." Pontius Pilate was the Roman ruler who ordered the crucifixion of Jesus.

An Ohio congressman accused Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the last election by impeaching Trump. Bill Johnson asked for a moment of silence to remember the "63 million Americans" who voted for Trump and have been forgotten.



In separate remarks, a Pennsylvania congressman, Mike Kelly, recalled the "horrific act" of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Kelly said that this Wednesday - Dec. 18, 2019 - the day when the House is expected to impeach Trump, "is another date that will live in infamy."

Trump himself has compared the drive to impeach him to the Salem Witch trials. During those infamous 17th century trials, 20 people suspected of witchcraft were killed in Massachusetts. Trump said those people were afforded "more due process" than he has been,

Democrats repeatedly noted during their speeches in the House on Wednesday that they invited Trump to testify before the House Judiciary Committee but he declined.
