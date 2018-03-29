POLITICS

Gov. Cuomo gets reporter out of jail in Albany after cell phone incident

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Cuomo says the arrest happened over a disagreement involving the reporter's cell phone.

Eyewitness News
ALBANY, New York (WABC) --
A New York Daily News reporter is a free man after being bailed out of jail by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The whole thing started when reporter Ken Lovett was stopped by security for talking on his cell phone in the Senate lobby at the State Capitol.

He said while cell phones are prohibited, that's usually only when the senate is in session.

But the security guard wouldn't let up, and Lovett was arrested.

He was detained for half an hour until Governor Cuomo showed up.

"I offered my services on a pro bono basis, and it does my heart good to be able to say that I freed Ken Lovett," Cuomo said.

Lovett said he still doesn't understand why he was taken into custody, but says the incident will make a good bar story.

His arrest is impacting lawmakers who are now calling for changes to the senate's cell phone rule.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsandrew cuomocellphonearrestAlbanyAlbany County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in financial fraud trial
Ex-Trump lawyer pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Nixon, Molinaro blast Cuomo ahead of primary election
More Politics
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
More News