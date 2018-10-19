POLITICS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, GOP challenger Marc Molinaro spar over debates

Marc Molinaro, left, speaks at a news conference in New York on Sept. 14, 2018, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks a news conference in in Tarrytown; N.Y., on May 8, 2018. (AP Photos/Bebeto Matthews (left) and Julio Cortez)

ALBANY --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has agreed to debate Republican challenger Marc Molinaro on a New York City radio station, only to have Molinaro reject the idea.

Cuomo was being interviewed Friday when the host asked if he would participate in a debate on Saturday.

Cuomo agreed, but when the station contacted Molinaro, he said no.

Molinaro called the invitation a "fraud" and said any debate should be televised statewide.

Cuomo had for weeks rejected calls to debate Molinaro and three third-party candidates.

He said on Friday it's because his GOP rival hasn't run a substantive campaign.

Cuomo asserts that Molinaro, a moderate Republican, represents "ultraconservative" views.

