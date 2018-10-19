New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has agreed to debate Republican challenger Marc Molinaro on a New York City radio station, only to have Molinaro reject the idea.Cuomo was being interviewed Friday when the host asked if he would participate in a debate on Saturday.Cuomo agreed, but when the station contacted Molinaro, he said no.Molinaro called the invitation a "fraud" and said any debate should be televised statewide.Cuomo had for weeks rejected calls to debate Molinaro and three third-party candidates.He said on Friday it's because his GOP rival hasn't run a substantive campaign.Cuomo asserts that Molinaro, a moderate Republican, represents "ultraconservative" views.----------