Governor Cuomo launches 'No Hate in Our State' campaign aimed at stopping anti-Semitic attacks

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a new campaign on Thursday aimed at preventing anti-Semitic attacks in the state.

The campaign called 'No Hate in Our State,' is the first domestic terrorism law of its kind in the nation and aims to better protect religious non-profit organizations.

Cuomo plans to set aside $25 million for the campaign.

"The rash of anti-Semitism we have been experiencing, it is a virus of hate that is spreading all across this country," Cuomo said.

The governor also wants to create curriculum in the schools to teach diversity and tolerance.

"I want to make it clear that there is no tolerance for this activity on any level," Cuomo said.

In addition, he wants to invest $2 million to support the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force.

The governor launched a new website with details about these proposals.

New Yorkers can sign an online petition if they want to show support.
