New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo leads delegation to earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WABC) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is leading delegation to survey damage in Puerto Rico on Tuesday and help determine what is needed in the recovery effort from devastating earthquakes.Cuomo also authorized the deployment of 115 National Guard member to Puerto Rico during the next 90 days to assist in emergency response efforts."The point of the visit is basically to assess the damage and determine how we can best help," Cuomo said. "Can we help with engineering? Can we help with the power plant? Can we help with supplies? What do they need that we can best provide?"Cuomo directed the New York Power Authority to assist in recovery efforts last week alongside the Puerto Rican Electric Power Authority. The NYPA has deployed multiple teams of power grid experts to Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria in 2017."Puerto Rico is still hurting from the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria and the federal government's protracted recovery over two years ago, and now the island is once again being dealt a devastating blow with a series of earthquakes and tremors that has caused widespread damage and power outages, leaving thousands of families in shelters," Cuomo said. "From day one New York has been a tremendous supporter of the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico, and we will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the island during these challenging times. New York State will deploy National Guard to assist in emergency response efforts, and I will be traveling with a delegation to assess the damage and determine what more we can do to help."Cuomo and the National Guard members are joined by Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. and State Assemblyman Marcos Crespo."My family has been affected by this," Crespo said. "My friends and neighbors have been affected by this. My people have been affected by this."The flurry of earthquakes topped by a magnitude 6.4 temblor that killed one person and damaged hundreds of buildings has many accusing the Puerto Rico government of being caught unready again."They need blankets, they need cots, they need tents, they need sleeping bags," Diaz said. "People are sleeping outside in the elements because they fear if they sleep indoors, even if their homes are not compromised, at some point it may fall on their heads."Nazario Lugo, a former emergency management director for Puerto Rico and president of the island's Association of Emergency Managers, told The Associated Press that the government didn't activate its emergency command center until the day after the largest quake hit, breaking with protocol."It proved that Puerto Rico is not prepared for a seismic movement," he said. "The government has to be proactive, and we saw that was not the case until they were up to their neck in water."The response drew comparisons to Hurricane Maria of 2017, which devastated the island and caused thousands of deaths. Critics said it caught the local and federal governments with limited supplies on an island with poorly maintained infrastructure and led to a delayed response stemming from a lack of communication and organization."I think this nation should be ashamed of their response to Hurricane Maria," Cuomo said.A flurry of hundreds of small quakes began hitting Puerto Rico on Dec. 28, and a magnitude 5.8 jolt that toppled a famed rock formation landmark struck on Jan. 6, Three Kings' Day, a major holiday on the island."The first day, when toys were being handed out, they should have started a process to activate the emergency plan," he said.That didn't happen until Tuesday's 6.4 earthquake hit before dawn. It knocked out power to the entire island, collapsed several homes and schools and cracked bridges. Many living along the southern coastline were left without water service and more than 4,900 people sought refuge in government shelters.President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency, but has otherwise kept quiet.While many Puerto Ricans were surprised, scientists were not, including Christa von Hillebrandt, former director of the island's Seismic Network and manager of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Caribbean tsunami warning program."For decades, scientists and people like me have been informing and alerting communities and the government of Puerto Rico of the physical threat," she said. "In the past 30 years, seismic conscience definitely improved in Puerto Rico, but not much action was taken...You would see some improvements, but some critical areas did not receive sufficient attention."Just days after the natural disaster, emergency management Director Carlos Acevedo acknowledged to reporters that the government had yet to complete a plan that dictates protocol for when an earthquake hits the island.Juan Alicea, president of Puerto Rico's Society of Professional Engineers, told the AP that he received a draft of the plan only on Jan. 5."I see that as a failure," he said. "We all have to assume our responsibilities."Acevedo did not return messages for comment and has insisted that Puerto Rico is prepared in case another big quake strikes.Von Hillebrandt partially agreed with that assessment, noting that local officials had identified all tsunami risk zones by 2003 and completed evacuation maps in 2015. By 2016, all coastal communities in Puerto Rico were certified as being ready for a tsunami.In October 1918, a magnitude 7.3 quake struck near Puerto Rico's northwest coast, unleashing a tsunami and killing 116 people.While concerns remain about Puerto Rico's preparedness, federal authorities have praised the local government's response.Jeff Byard, with the U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency, said he is extremely pleased with the post-quake operation."I cannot commend the commonwealth enough for the proactive nature that they've taken providing the initial resources, the initial support," he said.More than 1,280 earthquakes have hit Puerto Rico's southern region since Dec. 28, more than two dozen of them magnitude 4.5 or greater, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.---Some information from the Associated Press