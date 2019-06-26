Politics

Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes his 3rd trip to Israel to combat anti-Semitism

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make his third trip to Israel since taking office.

The Democrat leaves Wednesday for a trip aimed at strengthening economic ties and showing solidarity.

Cuomo will return Friday.

Cuomo told public radio station WAMC he wants to send a message after a "rash" of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, such as synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and near San Diego.

Cuomo said he intends to speak to Israeli software developers to see if they would be interested in helping the Metropolitan Transportation Authority with its train navigation system.

He also intends to speak to businesses involved in drone technology.

