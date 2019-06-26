Politics

Gov. Andrew Cuomo makes his 3rd trip to Israel to combat anti-Semitism

ALBANY -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo will make his third trip to Israel since taking office.

The Democrat leaves Wednesday for a trip aimed at strengthening economic ties and showing solidarity. Cuomo will return Friday.

Cuomo told public radio station WAMC he wants to send a message after a "rash" of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, such as synagogue shootings in Pittsburgh and near San Diego.

Cuomo said he intends to speak to Israeli software developers to see if they would be interested in helping the Metropolitan Transportation Authority with its train navigation system. He also intends to speak to businesses involved in drone technology.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityandrew cuomoanti semitismisrael
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stabbing, chokehold robbery of Queens worker caught on video
Woman's own security video catches her firebombing neighbor
Dad dives into pool to save 1-year-old son from drowning
NJ couple goes missing while on vacation in Barbados
Wayfair employees to stage protest over sale to migrant detention facility
Caban declares victory in too close to call Queens DA primary
AccuWeather: Humidity drops, temperatures go up
Show More
Grandmother dragged, robbed in LeFrak City home invasion
Cuba Gooding Jr. due back in court on groping charge
Officers rescue newborn baby tied up in plastic bag: video
Judge calls off deportation of pregnant woman from Queens
Police investigate double stabbing in Queens
More TOP STORIES News