Politics

Gov. Cuomo proposes ban on foam food containers in NY

ALBANY, New York -- A ban on single-use food and beverage containers made from polystyrene foam was proposed Tuesday by New York's governor.

The proposed ban on the containers commonly known as Styrofoam would go into effect Jan. 1, 2022, and would also include packing peanuts, Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Environmental groups have sought foam bans amid rising public awareness of throwaway plastic that accumulates in the oceans. States including Maine and Vermont joined dozens of communities this year from Berkeley, California, to New York City that have already passed their own bans.

"From take-out containers to packing peanuts, this material is everywhere and it will continue to pollute our waters and harm our wildlife for generations to come if we do not act," Cuomo said.

Democratic state Sen. Todd Kaminsky said he's confident that the Democratic-led Legislature would welcome the bill.

Cuomo said his legislation would allow state environmental officials to study other packaging material and potentially impose more limits or bans. The ban would also exempt prepackaged food as well as packaging for uncooked or raw meat, fish or eggs. Violators would face a $250 fine that would increase to $500, $1,000 and $2,000 for subsequent violations.

New York State Restaurant Association President and CEO Melissa Fleischut said her group will push to protect restaurants from price increases.

Cuomo said the ban would build on a new law banning plastic bags in New York, which starts in March.

Several companies such as Dunkin' and McDonald's have also pledged to or have already eliminated foam cups.

This year, European Union officials voted to ban some single-use plastics, such as polystyrene food and beverage containers, by 2021 in an effort to curb marine pollution.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsalbanyenvironmentban
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Investigators looking into whether abduction was staged
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
60-year-old woman fatally struck by falling debris on NYC sidewalk
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Bedridden woman killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Stolen shopping cart mystery has police stumped on Long Island
13-year-old charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court
Show More
$372 million up for grabs in tonight's Mega Millions drawing!
Family of Rikers inmate demands answers over suicide attempt
Newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Mayor vows to end NYC street homelessness 'as we know it'
Trump sends 6-page letter to Pelosi ahead of House impeachment vote
More TOP STORIES News