Coronavirus News: Governor Cuomo's handling of pandemic boosts approval rating

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has boosted his approval rating.

Cuomo's favorability rating is 77% to 21%, his highest since February 2011, according to a Siena College poll.

By a 78%-16% margin, voters say they trust Cuomo over President Donald Trump to make a determination about opening New York, according to the poll of registered New York State voters.

92% of people polled support wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained. 87% support Gov. Cuomo's New York State "On Pause" Executive Order.

51% of those polled know someone who has tested positive and 32% know someone who has died from COVID.

Read the full findings:
https://scri.siena.edu/2020/04/27/coronavirus-pandemic-pushes-cuomo-to-record-high-ratings-voters-trust-cuomo-over-trump-on-ny-reopening-78-16/

