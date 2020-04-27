Coronavirus News: Governor Cuomo's handling of pandemic boosts approval rating

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Cuomo's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has boosted his approval rating.Cuomo's favorability rating is 77% to 21%, his highest since February 2011, according to a Siena College poll.By a 78%-16% margin, voters say they trust Cuomo over President Donald Trump to make a determination about opening New York, according to the poll of registered New York State voters.92% of people polled support wearing a mask when social distancing cannot be maintained. 87% support Gov. Cuomo's New York State "On Pause" Executive Order.51% of those polled know someone who has tested positive and 32% know someone who has died from COVID.Read the full findings: