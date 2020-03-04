Politics

NJ Governor Phil Murphy has successful surgery to remove tumor on kidney

By STEVE PEOPLES and WILL WEISSERT
TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy had successful surgery on Wednesday to remove what he has said is probably a cancerous tumor on his kidney.

Murphy had the surgery in New York.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver served as acting governor "until further notice," Murphy's office said in a statement.

After the surgery was over, officials released the following statement:

"Earlier today, Governor Murphy underwent a successful surgery to remove a tumor on his kidney. He is currently resting at a hospital in New York City."

Murphy revealed that he had the tumor last month. Murphy, a Democrat, said in his recent budget address that he was overwhelmed and thankful for an outpouring of encouragement since news of the tumor became public.

Ninety percent of such tumors are cancerous, Murphy's office said, but doctors won't be able to tell for sure until the surgery.

Murphy told NJ Advance Media that doctors are confident of being able to eradicate it. He said he doesn't anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.

