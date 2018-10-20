POLITICS

Governor Phil Murphy heads to Israel for 2nd, final leg of overseas trip

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy heads to Israel Saturday. ((AP Photo/Seth Wenig))

TRENTON, New Jersey --
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is heading to Israel on the second and final leg of his first overseas trip.

Murphy is set to leave for Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Saturday. He's currently in Germany on an economic mission.

His office says the purpose of the trip is to "deepen economic, cultural, and political ties between New Jersey and Israel."

Murphy was U.S. ambassador to Germany under Barack Obama from 2009-2013.

Murphy said taxpayers are not paying for the trip. An economic development organization funded by private industry called Choose NJ is paying his way.

The organization announced this week it's opening an office in Berlin.

Murphy returns to New Jersey on Oct. 24.

While he's out of the state Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
