Gov. Phil Murphy set to release details of NJ Transit audit

Candace McCowan has the details from Hoboken.

METUCHEN, New Jersey --
Gov. Phil Murphy is scheduled to discuss details of an audit of New Jersey Transit, the statewide transit system he has termed "a national disgrace."

The Democrat will be at a train station in central New Jersey on Tuesday. Murphy ordered the audit after he took office in January.

NJ Transit, one of the nation's largest transit agencies, has been plagued by poor on-time performance, breakdowns and safety issues.

The problems came to a head over the summer when an engineer shortage combined with federally mandated safety work caused numerous train cancellations.

Transit officials have blamed many of the problems on years of under-investment by previous administrations.

NJ Transit is scrambling to meet a Dec. 31 federal deadline to install a systemwide emergency braking system.

