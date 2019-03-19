Politics

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signs bill banning cashless stores

Gov. Murphy signs a bill banning cashless stores in New Jersey.

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation barring cashless stores.

The Democrat signed the legislation Monday. The new law takes effect immediately and would punish businesses that violate it with a fine of up to $2,500.

The law exempts certain sectors, like parking facilities, car rentals and airport vendors.

It comes as some cities are considering similar measures. Earlier this month, Philadelphia's mayor signed an ordinance barring so-called cashless stores.

The measures gained traction as online retail giant Amazon told Philadelphia officials that the legislation would "impede" plans to bring an Amazon Go stores to the city.

Amazon has not responded to a request for comment on the New Jersey law.

Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
