Governor Murphy weighs in on congestion pricing on this week's 'Up Close'

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is the guest on this week's Up Close.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is weighing in on New York's controversial congestion pricing plan.

The topic was part of a wide-ranging interview on this week's edition of 'Up Close'.

Murphy is outspoken about not wanting people in New Jersey to be unfairly burdened by congestion pricing, which will force drivers to pay a toll to drive below 60th Street in Manhattan.

He is worried about extra traffic as drivers flock away from the George Washington Bridge to the Lincoln and Holland Tunnels.

"We can't get into a situation where our commuters are double taxed," said Murphy. "This is early, and I'm an optimist that we can find some common ground but at least as of the moment, it looks like the Lincoln and Holland Tunnel commuters are in the zone and the George Washington Bridge commuters are not, and the problem with that of course it's 60 percent of our traffic."

You can see the full interview with Murphy on 'Up Close', Sunday at 11 a.m. on Channel 7.
