Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to reveal new details about a major redevelopment project at LaGuardia Airport.The governor is making the announcement following a meeting with President Trump.It is a multibillion dollar effort and the governor plans to brief reporters on it around 11 a.m. at Terminal B in terms of the ongoing progress.It's just one of many projects the governor discussed with President Trump at The White House. Governor Cuomo called the meeting "very productive."Cuomo admitted that he was impressed with how much the president knew about the infrastructure projects going on right now in the city.When discussing LaGuardia Airport one particular point did come up. The hypothetical plan focuses on the existing runway, which is relatively short and in the past has been a concern in terms of safety."We discussed possible ways of lengthening that runway which would be a very big project," Cuomo said. "In theory, once New York City vacates Rikers Island, which was supposed to have happened, you could extend a runway towards Rikers Island."Even though the governor was surprised at the president's knowledge on the topic, it does make sense given that New York is his hometown and his background in construction.----------